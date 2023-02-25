NLEX looks to secure quarterfinal spot, Rain or Shine tries to boost playoff bid

NLEX and Rain or Shine, teams coming off defeats, meet on Saturday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Road Warriors go up against the Elasto Painters at 6:45 p.m.

NLEX looks to bounce back after a 114-98 loss to Meralco last Thursday, and Rain or Shine tries to get back on track after being defeated by Magnolia, 112-97.

NLEX is out to clinch a quarterfinal berth in the match against Rain or Shine. The Road Warriors are in fifth place with a 5-3 win-loss mark, and a win will put them in the conversation once again for one of the four twice-to-beat incentives in the quarterfinals.

Rain or Shine is in the bubble as it holds a share of eighth place with Phoenix Super LPG in the team standings.

In the first game, Blackwater takes on NorthPort in the 4:30 p.m. match-up between teams in the bottom of the standings.

The Bossing (1-8) have slumped to their seventh straight defeat after a 98-90 loss to Converge last Thursday.

The Batang Pier are out to win back-to-back games after finally breaking the win column. They beat Terrafirma, 115-100, last Wednesday.