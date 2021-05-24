NLEX starts Clark camp after closed-circuit practices

NLEX has begun its one-week training camp in Clark, Pampanga after the Road Warriors briefly conducted closed-circuit practice sessions at the same area.

The Road Warriors reported on their official website that they will now be training at the St. Paul American School, and will stay at the Supia Resort, all of which are located at Clark City.

The team started practicing on Monday and will break camp on Sunday, according to head coach Yeng Guiao.

PHOTO: PBA Images

NLEX started its training at the Philippine Aviation Gym where the entire team drove from their homes to the practice facility in Clark and back for three days.

The Road Warriors have now joined their sister teams TNT and Meralco in opting to conduct a training camp in one area.

The Tropang GIGA and the Bolts are staging their training camp in Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, a low-risk area classified as modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The training camp was made possible after Ilocos Norte governor Matthew Manotoc offered the province to play host to full practices and scrimmages with Metro Manila under high risk of COVID-19.

