NLEX taps Kris Rosales from free agency after unloading Ayonayon

AFTER a one conference absence, Kris Rosales is back in the PBA after being tapped by NLEX for the coming Governors Cup.
The 30-year-old guard came to terms with the Road Warriors on Tuesday for a one-season contract as confirmed by management.
Rosales was let go by Rain or Shine prior to the 46th season and became a free agent.
His signing came a day after NLEX traded guard Mike Ayonayon and Will McAloney for Marrion Magat and a future second round pick.
