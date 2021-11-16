NLEX taps Kris Rosales from free agency after unloading Ayonayon

AFTER a one conference absence, Kris Rosales is back in the PBA after being tapped by NLEX for the coming Governors Cup.

The 30-year-old guard came to terms with the Road Warriors on Tuesday for a one-season contract as confirmed by management.

Rosales was let go by Rain or Shine prior to the 46th season and became a free agent.

His signing came a day after NLEX traded guard Mike Ayonayon and Will McAloney for Marrion Magat and a future second round pick.

NLEX makes another roster move after sending Mike Ayonayon and Will McAloney to BLackwater for Marion Magat.

PHOTO: Spin.ph / PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.