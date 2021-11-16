Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NLEX taps Kris Rosales from free agency after unloading Ayonayon

    Kris Rosales suits up for his third team in the PBA.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    AFTER a one conference absence, Kris Rosales is back in the PBA after being tapped by NLEX for the coming Governors Cup.

    The 30-year-old guard came to terms with the Road Warriors on Tuesday for a one-season contract as confirmed by management.

    Rosales was let go by Rain or Shine prior to the 46th season and became a free agent.

    His signing came a day after NLEX traded guard Mike Ayonayon and Will McAloney for Marrion Magat and a future second round pick.

    Mike Ayonayon, Marion Magat, Will McAloneyNLEX makes another roster move after sending Mike Ayonayon and Will McAloney to BLackwater for Marion Magat.

