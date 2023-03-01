Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NLEX signs Jake Pascual to two-year deal before unrestricted free agency

    by Gerry Ramos
    A day ago
    Jake Pascual, Frankie Lim, Danny Espiritu

    NLEX has signed Jake Pascual to a new contract before he can become an unrestricted free agent.

    The veteran big man signed a two-year contract with the Road Warriors on Wednesday, well before the 34-year-old Pascual enters UFA status by the end of the season.

    READ: Pascual, Lim reunite at NLEX after trade

    He signed the contract in the presence of NLEX executive Ronald Dulatre and coach Frankie Lim, who handled Pascual during their time together at San Beda.

    The 6-foot-4 Tarlac native was accompanied by representative Danny Espiritu.

      Pascual, who played for Lim in San Beda's multi-titled teams in the NCAA, was a member of the 2014 draft class, where he was picked No. 8 overall by Barako Bull.

