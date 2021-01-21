Striving for continuity, NLEX signs five more players to extensions

NLEX has given contract extensions to Kris Porter, Will McAloney, Kenneth Ighalo, Bong Galanza, and Paul Varilla, the team announced on Thursday.

Porter, McAloney, Ighalo, and Galanza signed their new contracts on Thursday. Varilla, however, has yet to formally sign as he remains in quarantine after arriving from the United States recently.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The five players joined JR Quinahan, Michael Miranda, and Raul Soyud in signing their contracts on Thursday at the NLEX office in Caloocan City.

Top officials led by Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) president and NLEX team governor Rod Franco, general manager and head coach Yeng Guiao were present in the contract signing.

NLEX made a key step in building a competitive team by surrounding star guards Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas with a deep, complete bench.

Ravena and Alas likewise signed multi-year contracts prior to the last PBA bubble season at the Clark Freeport Zone.

NLEX looks optimistic for 2021 as the Road Warriors also hold the third and fourth pick in this year’s draft.