PBA preview: What you need to know about Friday's games

NLEX and San Miguel shoot for the solo lead as two unbeaten teams clash on Friday in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Road Warriors and the Beermen will take the floor at 3 p.m. with both teams coming off victories in their opening game.

NLEX overhauled a 16-point deficit to defeat Terrafirma, 105-102, last Wednesday behind Kevin Alas and Calvin Oftana, who played his first game since coming back from a hand injury last February.

San Miguel, on the other hand, defeated Phoenix Super LPG, 108-100, with June Mar Fajardo displaying MVP-like numbers with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

With Fajardo seemed back in his old ways, NLEX will need to fortify its defense down low, and fortunately for the Road Warriors, the return of Oftana added depth to the frontline of their team.

“Laking bagay ni Calvin on a good night. Kayang kaya ni Calvin. ‘Yun ‘yung na-miss namin against Ginebra in the semis (in the Governors’ Cup). Ang maganda pa kay Calvin, maganda siyang dumepensa uno hanggang singko kaya niya,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

The offensive output of Alas during the Dyip game is also a welcome sight as he copes with the situation of his wife Selina, who is undergoing treatment due to cancer.

“Si Kevin, at least nakikita namin na bumabalik na laro niya. Na-miss din namin siya nung semis. He was under stress, some worries about sa health ni Selina. Naiintindihan namin ‘yun,” said Guiao.

In the second game, Converge and Magnolia Chicken Timplados, teams which lost their first game of the season, will square off at 6 p.m.

The FiberXers are still in search of their win in franchise history after they dropped a 79-77 decision to Rain or Shine in the initial game of the season last Sunday.

Also aiming for a victory are the Hotshots after they fell to TNT, 78-72, last Sunday to begin their quest to go back to the finals after placing runner-up to the same Tropang GIGA team last October.

