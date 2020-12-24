PBA yearender: After losing top big man, NLEX turns from contender to mediocre

NLEX got involved in the biggest trade of 2020 in the PBA when it shipped its prized star to its sister team. As expected, the move played a major factor in the Road Warriors’ campaign when the league staged a bubble in Clark that was even broached by the team’s head coach.

The year 2020 for the Road Warriors.

NLEX deals Erram

The Road Warriors traded their rising star big man in Erram to TNT in a complicated transaction that also included Blackwater last February. NLEX received Anthony Semerad, Rabeh Al-Hussaini, and Blackwater’s 2020 first round and 2021 second round draft picks. Blackwater then got Marion Magat, Yousef Taha, Ed Daquioag, and TNT’s 2021 and 2022 first round draft selections. Prior to the move, NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said that he didn’t want Erram to be traded, but the decision is no longer at his level.

Cruz joins Guam in Fiba Asia qualifiers

While Kiefer Ravena joined Gilas Pilipinas in the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, Jericho Cruz also saw action in the international stage but on a different country, representing Guam in the event last February. Cruz is eligible to play for the US territory, spending his younger days in Saipan, and even played for Northern Mariana Islands in Fiba-sanctioned tournaments. Cruz had four points, four rebounds, five assists, and a steal in Guam’s loss to New Zealand in his lone game in the Fiba Asia qualifiers.

Yeng pushes for bubble in Clark

While the PBA was at a standstill, NLEX coach Yeng Guiao was one of the personalities that pushed for the league to make an effort to push through with the stalled 2020 season in order to become relevant amidst the tough times and create jobs for the players. Guiao then later suggested that a bubble set-up should be held in Clark due to the availability of facilities in the area.

Road Warriors miss playoffs

The Clark bubble that Guiao proposed became a reality, but unfortunately for his squad, his team’s campaign didn’t go far as the Road Warriors finished ninth with a 5-6 win-loss record. Despite an impressive performance from Kevin Alas in his first full conference after recovering from his second ACL injury, NLEX fell short after winning four of its last five matches, missing the playoffs by just a game.

End of the road for Asi, Cyrus?

The 2020 season could also see the final act of Asi Taulava, who finished his 21st season in the PBA. Guiao said during his exit interview in the bubble that Taulava has indicated that he had played his final game after NLEX’s win over Terrafirma. Taulava though has not made any official statement as to his future, and has even participated in individual workouts recently to keep himself in shape.

Cyrus Baguio could also be headed for retirement as he was not included in the bubble roster of NLEX due to a business opportunity that he couldn't pass up.

