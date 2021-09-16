NLEX rekindles playoff bid by dominating winless Blackwater

NLEX finally stopped the bleeding at the expense of a woeful Blackwater side that has now tied a dubious record in futility.

The Road Warriors scored a runaway 90-73 victory over the winless Bossing to get back on the winning track and give their sagging quarterfinals bid in the PBA Philippine Cup a much-needed push on Thursday.

JR Quinahan led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds while three others scored in double figures for the Road Warriors, who snapped a three-game skid and moved back to the .500 mark (5-5) with a game left in the eliminations.

While NLEX remained very much alive in the race for a playoff berth, Blackwater remains mired at the bottom of the standings with a 0-10 slate.

Counting their eight straight losses in the Clark bubble last season, the Bossing are now tied with the 1980 Presto team for the most number of consecutive losses in PBA history at 18 - and counting.

Continue reading below ↓

"We wanted to go into this game with a sense of urgency. Our mindset was we desperately needed five wins. That's going to give us a chance to make the next round," said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

PHOTO: PBA Imges

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Philip Paniamogan buried four triples for 14 points, Don Trollano torched his former team with 12 points and six rebounds, while Kenneth Ighalo and Kevin Alas finished with 11 and 10 apiece, respectively.

Continue reading below ↓

The Road Warriors led the entire game, but didn't put away the Bossing until they went on a 10-4 run that stretched a 10-point lead to 66-82 with four minutes to go.

"We just tried to put some distance between us and Blackwater as early as we can kasi yung malalakas na teams na nakalaban ng Blackwater, nakadikit sila, e," said Guiao.

"Dun ako medyo kinabahan, baka makadikit sila. Buti na lang patapos na at nakalayo kami."

Black eye for Blackwater?

Simon Enciso again tried to carry the load for the Bossing in the absence of starters Baser Amer (groin injury) and Kelly Nabong (right knee).

The Fil-Am guard led the team with 16 points and seven assists. Carl Bryang Cruz added 14 and rookie Josh Torrabla had 10.

The Bossing face the Meralco Bolts in their final assignment, hoping to avoid becoming the new franchise record holder for the most number of all-time consecutive losses.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

NLEX (90) - Quinahan 16, Paniamogan 14, Trollano 12, Ighalo 11, Alas 10,Porter 8, Cruz 8, Oftana 4, McAloney 3, Soyud 2, Miranda 2, Ayonayon 0, Galanza 0.

Blackwater (73) - Enciso 17, Cruz 14, Torralba 10, Golla 6, Canaleta 6, Magat 6, Daquioag 5, Desiderio 4, Tolomia 3, Escoto 2, Dennison 0, Paras 0.

Quartersores: 28-22; 46-38; 70-58; 90-73.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.