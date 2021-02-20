Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    NLEX re-signs Kyles Lao, AC Soberano to add to guard depth

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: NLEX Road Warriors on Facebook

    NLEX re-signed guards Kyles Lao and AC Soberano to new contracts, the team announced on Saturday.

    The two cagers were not part of the Road Warriors’ line-up in the bubble last year, but Lao and Soberano nevertheless stayed with the squad.

    Picked No. 29 (third round) in the 2018 draft, Lao, a former UAAP Rookie of the Year and a product of University of the Philippines, played in 22 games during his rookie year and averaged 2.8 points.

    Soberano, who saw action for San Beda in the NCAA, has not played an official PBA game in his career since he was picked No. 20 (second round) in the 2019 draft.

    Both players are known for their three-point shooting which will be an added weapon for NLEX if they return to the active roster for 2021.

