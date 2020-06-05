NLEX Road Warriors test negative for COVID-19, donate masks, face shields

THE entire NLEX Road Warriors team are negative for COVID-19.

Results of the rapid tests done on players, officials, staff, and even members of their families showed everyone is free from the deadly virus after undergoing the procedure at the NLEX Balintawak Compound on Thursday.

“All NLEX Road Warriors players, coaches and staff, including utilities and ballboys tested negative for the virus,” said the team in a statement.

Testing of the team was also done simultaneously with employees of the NLEX office in Balintawak.

Swab testing would have been done to those who would turn out positive.

“But everything was OK,” according to the same statement.

The Road Warriors were the second team under the Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) group to undergo COVID-19 testing after Meralco did last Monday.

TnT Katropa is scheduled to have its turn next week.

COVID testing is a major protocol enclosed by the PBA Commissioner’s Office and approved by the Board of Governors in the guidelines the league submitted to the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases) which will be implemented once teams are finally allowed to practice.

“Testing is a must,” said Board chairman and TnT governor Ricky Vargas.

Aside from having its entire team tested, the Road Warriors also turned over their face mask and face shield donations to National Defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana for use by medical and other frontliners stationed at the ‘We Heal As One facility’ at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue.

Coach Yeng Guiao represented NLEX along with players Asi Taulava, Kevin Alas, Cyrus Baguio, JR Quinahan, and Kyles Lao.