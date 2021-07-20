Roi Sumang options at NLEX: Buyout or long wait for roster spot

EITHER a buyout or a potentially long wait for an opening in NLEX’s active roster.

That’s the option given by NLEX management to Roi Sumang as far as his PBA career is concerned.

Coach Yeng Guiao, who also doubles as the basketball operations manager of the Road Warriors, admitted there’s no way the team can accommodate the former University of the East star in an overloaded backcourt.

“Sobra kami talaga sa guard position, Hindi ko nga mailaro 'yung ibang guwardiya namin. Gusto ko ngang ilaro sila MIke Ayonayon, Philip Paniamogan. But there’s just too many guards (for us),” said the NLEX coach.

“Kapag na-lineup siya, we will just be aggravating the same problem.”

Surplus of NLEX guards

Sumang, Don Trollano and Maurice Shaw were acquired by NLEX from Blackwater as part of the three-way trade that enabled TnT Tropang Giga to get highly-touted rookie Mikey Williams.

NLEX included Trollano in its 15-man roster for this season, while the 6-foot-10 Shaw was relegated to the franchise’s 3 x3 team.

“Nasa amin pa rin siya (Sumang), but we're negotiating for a buyout,” said Guiao of Sumang, who has a year left in his contract from the Bossing which the Road Warriors assumed.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

That or Sumang would have to wait for his chance to break into the NLEX roster.

“Or we’re negotiating na maghihintay siya just in case na merong vacancy or even sa 3x3 namin,” added Guiao.

