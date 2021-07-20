Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jul 20
    PBA

    Roi Sumang options at NLEX: Buyout or long wait for roster spot

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: jerome ascaño

    EITHER a buyout or a potentially long wait for an opening in NLEX’s active roster.

    That’s the option given by NLEX management to Roi Sumang as far as his PBA career is concerned.

    Coach Yeng Guiao, who also doubles as the basketball operations manager of the Road Warriors, admitted there’s no way the team can accommodate the former University of the East star in an overloaded backcourt.

    “Sobra kami talaga sa guard position, Hindi ko nga mailaro 'yung ibang guwardiya namin. Gusto ko ngang ilaro sila MIke Ayonayon, Philip Paniamogan. But there’s just too many guards (for us),” said the NLEX coach.

    “Kapag na-lineup siya, we will just be aggravating the same problem.”

    Surplus of NLEX guards

    Sumang, Don Trollano and Maurice Shaw were acquired by NLEX from Blackwater as part of the three-way trade that enabled TnT Tropang Giga to get highly-touted rookie Mikey Williams.

    NLEX included Trollano in its 15-man roster for this season, while the 6-foot-10 Shaw was relegated to the franchise’s 3 x3 team.

    Continue reading below ↓

    “Nasa amin pa rin siya (Sumang), but we're negotiating for a buyout,” said Guiao of Sumang, who has a year left in his contract from the Bossing which the Road Warriors assumed.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Roi Sumang playing for Blackwater against Magnolia.

    That or Sumang would have to wait for his chance to break into the NLEX roster.

    Continue reading below ↓

    “Or we’re negotiating na maghihintay siya just in case na merong vacancy or even sa 3x3 namin,” added Guiao.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: jerome ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again