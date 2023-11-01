Drafting Ritchie Rodger at No. 7 not a gamble at all for NLEX coach

WHEN Richie Rodger was drafted early in the PBA draft, no one was more surprised than Rodger himself.

NLEX took the Fil-New Zealander at No. 7 in the recent Season 48 draft, following a few stints with the New Zealand national team.

“From what they’ve been saying, I came out of nowhere,” said the Dunedin, New Zealand native. “I was just lucky that NLEX picked me up at No. 7 and enjoying my time with coach Frankie [Lim]. I’m looking forward to it.”

“I was very surprised. Not expecting to be drafted in the first round. Incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” said Rodger.

Lim said he was convinced to take Rodger in the first round after the latter did well in a pre-draft workout with the Road Warriors.

“Hindi naman siya isama sa (national team) pool kung mahina ‘yan,” said Lim. “Plus, ‘yung fact na nag-practice siya before the draft rather than getting someone na you don’t have a clue. I think malaking factor ‘yung nakita namin siya.”

“Dinala sa amin, gustong maki-ensayo… Maayos naman ang laro. Hindi siya flashy, simpleng tao, and he just plays,” said Lim.

The 26-year-old Rodger has vast experience internationally with six matches for the Tall Blacks and several more in the 3x3 national team.

Learning with Tall Blacks

“I’ve learned from those opportunities with the Tall Blacks. I think it has helped me get to this point. For the past four years, I’ve been playing professionally in New Zealand. I’m glad to be here for my next chapter,” said Rodger.

“I think playing professionally, I think it’s going to help in this league. From the practice and tune-up games, it’s a physical league. That will help me a lot in the physicality in the PBA,” said Rodger.

