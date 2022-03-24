Guiao says NLEX needs more help from locals to have chance vs Ginebra

THE NLEX bogging down on offense at the most crucial time led to its 95-86 loss to Barangay Ginebra in Game One of their PBA Governors Cup semifinals.

The Road Warriors were tied with Kings at 78-all halfway through the finals quarter when their shooting suddenly deserted them, allowing Ginebra to unleash a telling 15-0 run to put the outcome beyond doubt, 93-78, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

That was the turning point of the match, according to coach Yeng Guiao.

“We were in a position to win at that point, pero yun nga our offense dried up,” said the NLEX mentor after the loss that put the Road Warriors behind 0-1 in the best-of-five series going to Game Two on Friday.

Import Cameron Clark’s driving layup at the 6:50 mark tied the game for the last time before the Road Warriors went scoreless in the next five minutes.

NLEX wouldn’t score its next basket until the final 63 seconds behind Kevin Alas, but the Kings were already ahead by 13 points by then.

“I don’t think the score reflect the intensity ng laro,” said Guiao.

The NLEX coach said other local players need to step up especially in crucial stretches like the one the Road Warriors found themselves in late in Game One.

“We will have to find a way to get our other locals involved in the scoring,” he said, adding Clark leading the way with 30 points was good enough to give the team a chance to win in a closely-fought game.

Kevin Alas was the only local to finish in double figures for the Road Warriors with 17 points.

“Usually kapag naka-trenta yung import namin, we should be in the game all the way to the end. Pero kinapos,” added Guiao.

“Eighty points, 30 points for the import, I think that’s a fair production. So we’ll just have to ask, find a way for our locals to contribute on scoring.”

