Kiefer, Road Warriors motivated give Taulava, Baguio a fitting swansong

NLEX star Kiefer Ravena said the team is more motivated than ever to do well in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, if only to give veterans Asi Taulava and Cyrus Baguio a fitting swan song.

“Siyempre, mas motivated kami kasi malaking part ng team sila Kuya Asi at Kuya Cyrus,” said Ravena of the two, who coach Yeng Guiao signed to short-term deals. “Gusto namin maging memorable ‘yung last ride nila sa PBA.”

Taulava is set to play a 21st and final season in the PBA while the 39-year-old Baguio has been playing for 17 years with stops at Red Bull, Burger King, Barangay Ginebra, Alaska, and Phoenix before reuniting with Guiao at NLEX.

Incidentally, Taulava was teammates with Kiefer’s father Bong at Talk ‘N Text in the 2003 All-Filipino Cup where the Phone Pals won over Coca Cola.

Baguio, who will turn 40 on August 19, also played against Bong in his first two seasons in the league before the elder Ravena retired in 2005.

Ravena said Taulava and Baguio have been a great locker room presence ever since he stepped foot in the PBA with NLEX in 2017.

“Sobrang laking tulong. Si Kuya Cyrus, hanggang ngayon ang hirap bantayan kaya lagi ko siya niyayaya mag one-on-one. Si Kuya Asi ‘yung isa sa mga naging motivation ko to work harder everyday sa practice,” said Ravena.

Taulava, through NLEX Road Warriors’ official Twitter account Arangkada NLEX, said he was supposed to retire at the end of the 2019 season.

But Taulava said the Road Warriors’ early exit in the Governors’ Cup that saw them lose to NorthPort despite holding the top seed in the quarterfinals, prompted the 2003 PBA MVP to return.

“I was supposed to retire last year. But right after we got swept in the quarterfinals, I knew I wanted to keep playing,” said Taulava.

“I have the rest of my life to sit in a rocking chair. I don't want to have ‘what ifs,’” said Taulava.