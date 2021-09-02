NLEX misses two players aside from Ravena in win over Alaska

KIEFER Ravena wasn’t the only player missing in NLEX’s first game in the PBA Philippine Cup restart.

The team gave up size against Alaska on Thursday when it played minus big men Raul Soyud and Anthony Semerad.

Soyud was nursing a slight sprain, while Semerad had to be by the side of wife Sam Pinto, who gave birth to their first baby on Wednesday.

Despite being undermanned, the Road Warriors prevailed, 84-74, to hike their record to 3-2 overall.

Soyud averaged 8.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in four games this conference, while Semerad also submitted norms of 8.7 points in as many number of games.

“Raul Soyud may kaunting sprain so we’re trying to buy him time,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. “We saved him up in today’s game.

“Wala rin si Tony Semerad sa amin. Nanganak yung wife niya,” added Guiao. “But the biggest adjustment for us is playing without Kiefer.”

Ravena, who is currently processing his documents in Japan for his coming stint with Shiga Lakestars in the B. League, played in the team’s first four games prior to the conference break where he averaged 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists.

