NLEX may end up drafting Thirdy through Blackwater pick. Happy now, Yeng?

IF Lady Luck smiles on them, Yeng Guiao and NLEX may end up getting someone like a Thirdy Ravena from the 2020 first-round draft pick which they got from Blackwater in the trade that sent Poy Erram to TnT KaTropa.

That should be just reward, or perhaps good karma, for the Road Warriors, who are without a doubt the unhappiest participant in the controversial three-team trade that left the team without its best big man in Erram.

That thought should be enough to appease Guiao, right?

Not exactly.

"That would be quite something, but it's hard to assume that," said Guiao when asked about the possibility of getting Thirdy to reunite with older brother Kiefer in a potentially explosive NLEX backcourt.

To start, Guiao made it clear that it was the PBA trade committee, and not NLEX, which suggested that the 2020 first-round pick Blackwater gave up in the deal should go to NLEX and not TnT to make it an acceptable trade.

Second, the NLEX coach pointed out Blackwater has a new coach in Nash Racela and some nice pieces this season. Therefore, the Elite's draft pick in 2020 may not go as high as their previous selections. "They have a good team," Guiao said.

Third, the veteran coach said NLEX were so excited to go into the new season with the lineup that it had. The Road Warriors, in fact, redesigned their offense to make Erram the focal point, giving the big man more touches. They ended up winnng all their games in the preseason with Erram often the top scorer.

Suddenly, they lost him.

"We really expected to be competitive this season," said Guiao, expounding on how the team felt about the trade. "So we were not prepared to postpone the gratification of having Poy there."

The prospects of landing Thirdy or perhaps a Lawrence Domingo or a Jamie Malonzo appeal to Guiao, of course. But that hardly soothes his disappointment over the loss of a key piece in what he felt was a legit title contender.

With the trade, Guiao said "we postponed something good for an uncertain future. We already saw a good present with the team that we had; now we have to reset our goals and reset our timelines."