NLEX lines up Murrell, Taulava to patch injury-depleted roster

DAVE Murrell is set for his PBA debut as NLEX activated him as part of its main squad for the season-ending Governors Cup.

The Fil-Am guard had to be pulled out of the Cavitex team in the PBA 3x3 to join a Road Warriors side recently decimated by injuries to key players Tony Semerad, Mike Miranda, and rookie Calvin Oftana.

A second round pick of the Road Warriors in the last draft, Murrell has been practicing with the Road Warriors for the past few days, and could play his first game in Asia’s pioneering pro league by Wednesday when NLEX takes on league leader Magnolia.

Murrell is eligible to play in the regular 5-on-5 since he hasn’t officially played with the Braves in the league’s half-court tournament.

Asi Taulava is also expected to be reactivated by NLEX.

The University of the Philippines alum was supposed to see action for Cavitex in the 3x3 first conference, but had to make an emergency departure for the US last November following the death of his father.

Upon his return, the Braves again lined him up for the second conference set to kick off on Feb. 19, only to be called out for the 5x5 team following the spate of injuries that hounded NLEX.

Veteran swingman Larry Fonacier in the NLEX 3x3 squad, but league rules prohibit teams from calling up players who already suited in the three-a-side game while the season is ongoing.

Likewise, evergreen Asi Taulava could be reactivated by the Road Warriors to further shore up their roster.

The 48-year-old former MVP saw action for NLEX in its 116-86 win over Terrafirma last Dec. 18.

The Road Warriors are on a two-game skid for a 4-2 record in a tie for third place with Phoenix.

