NLEX leaves Kiefer Ravena fate in the hands of PBA board

NLEX is leaving the situation of Kiefer Ravena to the PBA after its star guard decided that he will play for Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League in the 2021-2022 season.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, NLEX said that while they support Ravena’s desire for personal improvement, it reiterated that the ballclub has a standing agreement between him and the Road Warriors as per the Uniform Players Contract that was signed.

“We understand and support Kiefer’s desire for personal advancement. However, as a member of the PBA, we are duty bound to abide by the rules and regulations that govern the league,” said the NLEX in a statement.

“The NLEX Road Warriors stand by the tripartite agreement between our organization, the PBA, and the individual player, which is enshrined in the Uniform Player Contract.

“The Japan engagement of Kiefer will need to conform to the terms of the UPC as well as the rules and policies of the PBA,” added the ballclub.

The Lakestars on Wednesday morning announced they have signed Ravena for the 2021-2022 season, with an introductory press conference set on Monday.

An issue, however, has surfaced since Ravena is still under contract with the Road Warriors when the announcement was made. The PBA said Ravena’s move is not allowed as it is tantamount to a breach of contract with its mother ballclub.



