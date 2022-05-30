Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, May 30
    PBA

    NLEX, Kiefer Ravena yet to reach an agreement as PBA season nears

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas in NLEX practice.
    Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas in NLEX practice.
    PHOTO: NLEX Road Warriors FB Page

    NLEX is still in discussions with Kiefer Ravena on his possible return to the team for the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup.

    NLEX team governor Rod Franco said the Road Warriors and Ravena have yet to reach an agreement on a one-conference return to the PBA team he left when he played for the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League for the 2021-2022 season.

    “Gusto niyang maglaro uli but wala pang agreement. Nag-uusap pa ang two sides – Kiefer and his agent, and NLEX,” said Franco on Monday during the league's pre-season press conference.

    Sources told SPIN.ph that Ravena wants to play one conference with the Road Warriors before signing a longterm deal with the Lakestars.

    The 28-year-old Ravena is back in town after completing his maiden season in the Japan B.League and later playing for the Gilas Pilipinas side that fell short of the gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The five-time SEA Games gold medalist has joined NLEX in its preseason activities, fueling talk that Ravena is set to return to the Road Warriors this coming season.

    Still, Ravena was not yet included in the opening day roster of NLEX.

    “Pinag-uusapan pa kung maglalaro siya,” said Franco.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Last June 2021, NLEX released Ravena from his contract to give way to his desire to play for the Lakestars in the B.League, but on the condition that Ravena will return to suit up for NLEX.

    For his part, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league is only waiting for the decision of NLEX on whether it will play Ravena or not.

    “Hinihintay lang namin kung ano ang napag-usapan nila ng NLEX,” said Marcial.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicYeng GuiaotopicNorman BlacktopicWillie MarcialtopicTerrence RomeotopicChito VictolerotopicChot Reyes
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas in NLEX practice.
    PHOTO: NLEX Road Warriors FB Page

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again