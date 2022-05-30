NLEX, Kiefer Ravena yet to reach an agreement as PBA season nears

NLEX is still in discussions with Kiefer Ravena on his possible return to the team for the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup.

NLEX team governor Rod Franco said the Road Warriors and Ravena have yet to reach an agreement on a one-conference return to the PBA team he left when he played for the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League for the 2021-2022 season.

“Gusto niyang maglaro uli but wala pang agreement. Nag-uusap pa ang two sides – Kiefer and his agent, and NLEX,” said Franco on Monday during the league's pre-season press conference.

Sources told SPIN.ph that Ravena wants to play one conference with the Road Warriors before signing a longterm deal with the Lakestars.

The 28-year-old Ravena is back in town after completing his maiden season in the Japan B.League and later playing for the Gilas Pilipinas side that fell short of the gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

The five-time SEA Games gold medalist has joined NLEX in its preseason activities, fueling talk that Ravena is set to return to the Road Warriors this coming season.

Still, Ravena was not yet included in the opening day roster of NLEX.

“Pinag-uusapan pa kung maglalaro siya,” said Franco.

Last June 2021, NLEX released Ravena from his contract to give way to his desire to play for the Lakestars in the B.League, but on the condition that Ravena will return to suit up for NLEX.

For his part, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league is only waiting for the decision of NLEX on whether it will play Ravena or not.

“Hinihintay lang namin kung ano ang napag-usapan nila ng NLEX,” said Marcial.

