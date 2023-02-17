NLEX derailed by injuries to Mike Miranda, Sean Anthony, Matt Nieto

THE injury bug just hit the NLEX Road Warriors.

Sean Anthony, Matt Nieto, and Mike Miranda all sat out the team’s 119-103 loss to Magnolia in Thursday’s PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Anthony was out with a calf strain, Nieto is nursing a shoulder injury, and Miranda still has to recover from a severe ankle sprain.

The absence of the three left coach Frankie Lim with just an eighth-man rotation in the team’s second straight loss.

“Kulang kami sa tao. Nahirapan kami sa rotation,” offered Lim.

Big man Anthony Semerad did play, but was not feeling well and finished with only four points.

Despite the lack in manpower, NLEX held the upperhand in the first half, and even led by 11 in the third quarter.

“Pero hindi tumagal. Ang daling hinabol,” said Lim.

Prospect of the three returning immediately is still uncertain, especially Anthony, who Lim said could be out for a month.

The injuries also hampered the play of import Wayne Selden, Lim added.

“Kulang din sa tao, e. Yun ang problema doon. Kasi kapag kumpleto naman kami, ang ganda ng tinatakbo. So you can’t blame it on the import.”

The Road Warriors fell to a 4-2 record after initially winning their first four games behind former import Jonathon Simmons.

They will have their hands full in their next game as the team faces league-leader Converge.