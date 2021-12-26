COLUMN: Search for answers as KJ McDaniels turns killjoy on Christmas Day

CHICAGO - Averaging 33.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per entering the PBA's Christmas Day offering, KJ McDaniels was an unstoppable force that hoisted NLEX atop the Governors' Cup standings at 4-0.

Shooting a blistering 51 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3, McDaniels didn't just look like a former NBA player. He looked like the current best import of this ongoing Governor's Cup conference.

But something funny happened on the way to the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

KJ McDaniels played like the fictional Kenny McDaniels of the rec league, and the Road Warriors found themselves on the wrong end of a nasty collision.

Dismal won't even begin to describe KJ's effort. He seemed sluggish, as though someone had scooped a little too much extra on the Noche Buena plate the night before.

He finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 2 dimes. He made only 4-of-15 field goals (26.6 percent) and was atrocious beyond the arc, 1-of-6 (16.6 percent). He also logged the fewest minutes in a game this conference, 30:47.

As everyone may have noticed, McDaniels is a bigger version of the 205-pound juggernaut that played for TNT in 2019. Sources told me he had gained at least 10 kilos of muscle.

It's not clear if that extra weight is the culprit for McDaniels' slowing mobility and apparent lack of endurance, but coach Yeng Guiao did tell SPIN.ph last December 10 that KJ "is not actually even close to his best physical shape."

The bright boys at the Phoenix LPG coaching staff knew that, too, and pounced on the American's "weakness."

BIGGER BUT SLOWER.

"We noticed that he is bigger now and maybe slower, so we kept the pace fast and pushed the ball whenever we can," Phoenix head coach Topex Robinson told me over the phone after pulling off the stunning upset win.

Stunning because Phoenix's import, Paul Harris, appeared only for 2 minutes and 38 seconds due to injury.

"We knew McDaniels was the focal point of their offense. He is very, very good. We just wanted him to earn his points on offense, throw an extra body on him, and make him work on defense, too." Robinson added.

All that hectic action saw McDaniels struggle to cope, huffing and puffing while tallying the hardest 12 points he probably ever made.

But stopping a force of nature was just one part of the equation. The Super LPG needed to put points on the board as well, and they did plenty.

Starters Matthew Wright, Jason Perkins and Chris Banchero combined for 50 while Justin Chua and Aljun Melecio scrapped 31 between them off the bench. And NLEX couldn't keep pace with McDaniels firing blanks.

The preparation, game-plan execution, and resilience in the face of adversity when Harris got hurt, is a testament to Robinson's gifts as a head coach.

ANYWAY, BACK TO NLEX'S STUMBLE FROM NO.1 to NO.2 IN THE STANDINGS.

Perhaps, the Road Warriors can chalk that defeat up as a rare off night, but what if it happens again and McDaniels struggles with his stamina?

McDaniels makes at least $40,000 a month, I am told. He has been in the Philippines for six weeks now.

Why isn't he not in the best shape yet?

What regimen is the team's strength and conditioning coaches putting McDaniels on?

Just wondering.

