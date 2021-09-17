NLEX hopes to get Semerad back for final playoffs push

NLEX hopes to get back injured small forward Anthony Semerad for its final elimination game - and hopefully beyond - in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Anthony Semerad injury update

The Road Warriors missed the services of the 6-foot-4 Semerad in the team’s 90-73 rout of winless Blackwater on Thursday due to a bruised hip.

But with still a full week left before their final game against Meralco, coach Yeng Guiao expects Semerad to be back in the active list and give NLEX the benefit of full force should the team advance to the quarterfinals.

“Meron siyang bruised hip which he got from our last game (against NorthPort). May naka-banggaan siya,” said Guiao.

The team already did an X-ray on the 30-year-old wingman out of San Beda and the result showed no serious damage.

“But bruised pa rin, very painful talaga,” added Guiao. “We know Tony would like to play (against Blackwater). We know he’s a warrior, but that’s how painful it is for him right now.

“Pero matagal-tagal pa naman yung next game namin. We’re hoping he can still play in the next game.”

Semerad had 10 points and three rebounds in NLEX’s loss to NorthPort, He currently averages 8.8 points on a high 44 percent from three-point range and 2.1 rebounds in his second season with the franchise.

He earlier missed two of the Road Warriors' games following the birth of his first child by actress and model Sam Pinto.

Like Semerad, veteran big man JR Quiñahan is likewise nursing a hand injury that made him miss the NorthPort game.

But Quiñahan was good enough to play through the pain and finish with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds in the win over the Bossing at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

“Namamaga pa. Nilagyan ko lang ng tape and uminom lang ng gamot (pain killer) para hindi ko maramdaman,” said Quiñahan.

