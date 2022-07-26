Alas, Rosales expected to return as NLEX tries to drag Magnolia to decider

THE return of Kevin Alas and Kris Rosales hopes to pave the way for NLEX to tie the semifinal series against the Magnolia Chicken Timplados in the PBA Philippine Cup.

NLEX injury report

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said the team sorely missed Alas and Rosales in Game One, which led to a 98-89 loss to the Hotshots to extend their winning run to eight games.

“Malaking bagay ‘yun pero I don’t think we can point any excuse for the game. Maganda nilaro ng Magnolia. But I don’t feel na our chances are diminished. But we definitely have to make adjustments. ‘Yung quickness, speed kailangang masabayan namin.”

“‘Yun ang isang naging problema, ‘yung quick players, speed players, hindi nakakalaro, dun mo namimiss,” said Guiao, referring to Alas and Rosales. “Kapag takbuhan, pabilisan, you want your guys to be able to stay in front of their quick guards. Limitado talaga ‘yung mabubunot mo from the bench.”

Continue reading below ↓

Alas and Rosales missed Game One due to health protocols.

Alas had already missed a couple of games due to a hamstring injury before entering the league’s protocols despite being asymptomatic.

Guiao said Rosales already tested negative prior to the game, but NLEX doctors advised not to field him as he was still experiencing sore throat.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

With their absence, Magnolia used it to its advantage. One of the glaring statistics was fastbreak points were the Hotshots had the advantage, 17-7.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Guiao expects Alas and Rosales to be back by Game Two where they look to force a rubber match for a place in the semifinals on Friday.

“Five days pa naman, I think that’s enough time to get Kris and Kevin ready. Kailangan naming talagang makasabay sa speed ng mga gwardya ng kabila,” said Guiao.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.