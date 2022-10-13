Kevin Alas 'unmasked' as NLEX wobbles after impressive start

HIS shots not falling early on, a frustrated Kevin Alas decided to play without a protective mask in the second half of NLEX’s 111-97 loss to Magnolia on Wednesday night in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The 30-year-old guard said he decided to do away with the mask that he’s been wearing since June, after admitting his shots are being bothered by it.

“Nahihirapan na rin kasi ako, hindi pumapasok yung mga tira ko, hindi ako maka-shoot, kaya tinanggal ko na lang,” Alas related.

Alas still finished with a team-high 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting, six rebounds, and five assists.

He did settle down when he finally took off the mask, but by then the Hotshots already had the game well under control, even leading by as many as 90-66 in the fourth period.

Alas had five points on 2-of-7 shooting in the first half.

He admitted having already been given the go-signal by doctors about taking off the mask one month after suffering a nasal fracture in practice.

“Kaso tinatamaan pa rin kasi siya minsan kaya hindi ko muna tinanggal,” said the NLEX guard. “And feeling ko hindi pa rin siya fully healed kasi may maga pa siya ng kaunti last month.”

Alas remains uncertain if he'll wear the mask back in the Road Warriors' next game a week from now against TNT Tropang Giga.

But more than the mask, Alas and the Road Warriors are more worried about a second straight loss following a fast start in the conference.

“Wala talo, e,” was all he could say.

