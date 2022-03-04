KJ McDaniels set for last ride in crucial NLEX game vs Ginebra

NLEX goes for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals when it faces Barangay Ginebra on Friday in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Ginebra vs NLEX preview

KJ McDaniels suits up one last time for the Road Warriors this conference in their 6 p.m. encounter with the Gin Kings.

McDaniels is slated to play his final game with NLEX as he will head home to attend to his wife who is about to give birth soon.

The final game of the elimination will be crucial to both teams with NLEX chasing to claim the second of the four incentives with its 7-3 win-loss slate.

Barangay Ginebra is also in contention for the twice-to-beat, being in sixth place with a 5-4 win-loss slate.

NLEX has weathered the storm, winning three straight games following a three-game slide midway in the conference. The Road Warriors beat Rain or Shine, 109-100, last Friday to extend the winning streak.

It will also be the first time that NLEX won’t have Jericho Cruz on the roster after signing up with San Miguel following the end of his contract with the team last month.

Justin Chua is set to make his NLEX debut on Wednesday after being acquired in a trade in exchange of Kris Porter and two future draft picks.

Despite injuries to its key players, Barangay Ginebra has won two straight games including a 112-107 win over Terrafirma in a game that saw Scottie Thompson lifting his team with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.

In the first game, TNT returns to action as it faces Blackwater at 3 p.m.

The Tropang GIGA took a break, with head coach Chot Reyes and their main core of players representing Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers last week.

They are back in a PBA setting with TNT also vying for a twice-to-beat advantage with their 4-4 win-loss record.

Blackwater eyes to break a 28-game losing streak against Mikey Williams and company.

