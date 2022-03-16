NLEX goes for semis; Alaska tries to extend PBA stay as quarterfinals begin

NLEX goes a semifinal berth on Wednesday when it takes on Alaska at the start of the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Road Warriors are out to beat the Aces at 3 p.m. that would also end their opponents’ 35-season stay in the PBA.

NLEX finished the elimination round as second seed with an 8-3 record to earn a twice-to-beat, but will be playing in the playoffs with a new import after Cameron Clark replaced KJ McDaniels, who had to go back to the US to attend to his pregnant wife.

Clark, a European league veteran, has been with the team since the close of the elimination round, and NLEX coach Yeng Guiao hopes that it is enough.

“Adjusted na kami lahat kay KJ at si KJ adjusted na rin sa sistema namin,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. “And that took a lot of time and effort. Now, parang back to square one with our import. But we have no choice.”

NLEX parades Cameron Clark after advancing to the quarterfinals behind the solid play of KJ McDaniels.

Alaska, meanwhile, is out to extend its stay in the PBA and keep alive its bid to win a 15th championship for the franchise.

The Aces ended up at No. 7 with a 6-5 win-loss card, one of their defeats came at the hands of NLEX, 106-89, on Feb. 23.

Like NLEX, Alaska will also be bringing a new import in Bahamas national team member Mark Saint Fort to replace the injured Olu Ashaolu.

