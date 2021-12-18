Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NLEX eyes fourth straight win as Road Warriors face Terrafirma Dyip

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Johnedel Cardel and the Drip face Yeng Guiao and the Road Warriors.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    NLEX tries to sustain its unbeaten run as it plays Terrafirma on Saturday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    The Road Warriors, holding a 3-0 record, battle the Dyip at 3 p.m.

    With KJ McDaniels leading the way, NLEX defeated reigning Philippine Cup champion TNT, 102-100, to continue its sizzling start to the conference but not without some anxious moments in a turnover-filled contest.

    “It’s a good exercise for us playing a championship team and playing them all the way sa end game and coming out winning. Magandang exercise sa amin ‘yan, finishing games and playing under pressure. I feel this is a good experience for us,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

    Guiao said he feels fortunate to face San Miguel and TNT early, but also emphasized that NLEX needs to play better as the conference progresses.

    “Matagal nag-bakasyon ‘yung TNT tapos siyempre, meron pang hangover ‘yan from the championship. Swerte kami sa schedule. Suwerte sa timing. We were able to play the other teams while they are still not 100 percent. That’s the luck of the draw. Hopefully, as they get better, we also get better,” Guiao said.

    KJ McDaniels

    KJ McDaniels and the Road Warriors look to keep their run going.

      McDaniels scored 33 points against his former team but Guiao likes the contributions of the locals as well. "I feel like we have the right import and we are gelling together with the locals,” Guiao said.

      Terrafirma lost to Magnolia, 114-87, to slip to 1-2 win-loss heading into the NLEX contest.

      San Miguel battles Blackwater in the second game at 5:30 p.m. with the Beermen going for their second straight win after beating NorthPort, 91-88.

      The Bossing go for an upset and break a 22-game losing streak.

