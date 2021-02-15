NLEX gets to pick twice in Gilas round of PBA draft

NLEX will be the draft's early winners as it will have the right to pick two in the special Gilas round of the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

Just like in the regular proceedings of the draft exercise, the Road Warriors will hold the third and fourth picks as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) extended its list to four with the addition of Ateneo big man William Navarro on Monday.

Jaydee Tungcab, Jordan Heading, and Tzaddy Rangel were earlier named to the pool.

Commissioner Willie Marcial earlier stated that the Board of Governors has decided to adopt the order of the regular phase to that of the special Gilas round, giving NLEX two of the four selections in the round which will beef up the national team program.

Terrafirma will still have the no. 1 pick, followed by NorthPort at no. 2, and then the NLEX selections.

The no. 3 pick originally was owned by Blackwater, but it was traded to NLEX as a part of the three-team trade which sent Poy Erram from NLEX to TNT and delivered Ed Daquioag to the Bossing.

After NLEX makes the fourth selection in the special Gilas round, all 12 teams will progress to the regular draft process, following the same order with Terrafirma and NorthPort once again making the top two selections.

The four players named by SBP will be part of the national team pool, to join 2019 draftees Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi, and brothers Matt and Mike Nieto as players under contract for the federation.

