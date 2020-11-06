NLEX game plan was to run fatigued SMB to the ground, says Guiao

WHILE he lauded the effort of his players for their fine play, NLEX coach Yeng Guiao admitted San Miguel’s fatigue played a role in the Road Warriors’ lopsided win over the Beermen on Wednesday.

Guiao said NLEX made an effort to test the fitness level of San Miguel, which was coming off a demanding 110-103 loss to Phoenix Super LPG just last Thursday, by running fastbreaks at every opportunity.

The ploy worked.

“Sobra,” said Guiao when asked if the SMB fatigue played a role in the win. “Napakalaking suwerte at buwenas namin na undermanned na sila, pagod na sila nung oras na nakalaban namin. Galing sila sa back-to-back na laro.”

San Miguel missed the services of Marcio Lassiter due to a calf injury, adding to the woes of a team that is already without six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo in the league bubble.

The NLEX coach said his team is starting to reach the fitness level he demands following weeks of play and training in the Smart Giga Clark City bubble.

Guiao said the order for his team was to run at every opportunity.

“Isa lang ang game plan namin. Sabi namin, tatakbo lang tayo, just push the pace whatever happens. We are just running up and down, tignan natin kung may legs pa sila," he said. "It just so happened na napakahirap ng lugar nila."