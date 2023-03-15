Crucial games for NLEX, Northport as Governors' Cup enters final stretch

NLEX and NorthPort play crucial games for as they face separate foes on Wednesday as the PBA Governors’ Cup resumes at the Philsports Arena.

The Road Warriors face San Miguel at 5:45 p.m., while the Batang Pier take on TNT at 3 p.m.

NLEX will look to book a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals as San Miguel tries to boost its position in the top half of the playoffs.

NorthPort, on the other hand, will play an all-important match-up as it looks to book a playoff for the No. 8 spot against Phoenix Super LPG.

NLEX (7-3) is on a two-game winning streak after it defeated Terrafirma, 142-125, on March 2 to keep its hopes alive for a twice-to-beat edge.

After losing the first six games, NorthPort (3-7) has put itself in contention for a quarterfinal spot, winning three of its last four games including a 113-97 victory over Rain or Shine on March 4.

Both teams, however, will definitely be facing tough odds in their match-up against teams that have already secured twice-to-beat incentives.

TNT is in first place with an 8-1 win-loss record and on a six-game winning streak before playing in the EASL. Most of the players also took a respite from the PBA All-Star Weekend.

The Tropang Giga’s last PBA game was Feb. 19, beating San Miguel, 105-103, to stretch their winning run.

The Beermen dropped to third place with a 7-2 win-loss record, and are facing a test as well as they will play without June Mar Fajardo, who will miss an extended time due to an MCL injury he sustained during the EASL.