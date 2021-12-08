NLEX denies holding out unrestricted free agent Maurice Shaw

NLEX on Wednesday denied that the team is preventing Maurice Shaw from playing for the Road Warriors or any other team in the PBA.

In a statement, the Road Warriors explained that Shaw is an unrestricted free agent and can freely be signed by any team in the league.

NLEX also said that the ballclub is actually planning Shaw to be part of its 3x3 squad but was still unvaccinated during submission of lineups.

“Contrary to a report that came out in a media entity, the NLEX Road Warriors are not holding out on Maurice Shaw nor the team is preventing the player from seeing action in any other PBA squad.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Any team can pick up Maurice Shaw, says NLEX.

“Shaw is an unrestricted free agent, which means any team can pick him up without giving anything in return to the Road Warriors.”

“To set the record straight, the Road Warriors were even planning to include him in their 3 x 3 squad under the Cavitex Braves to play for the league’s inaugural stand-alone tournament, but the player didn’t meet the eligibility standard as he was still unvaccinated during the submission of the line-up.

“Hence, his spot was taken over by another player,” said the team.

Shaw was acquired from Blackwater by NLEX as part of a three-team trade that sent the No. 4 pick in the PBA Season 46 draft to TNT, which used it to take Mikey Williams.

Shaw hasn’t played since.

Roi Sumang was also part of the deal and could not make the lineup, moving to the MPBL.

Don Trollano was the only player who made the lineup.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.