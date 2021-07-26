Guiao relieved as issue over Kiefer's Japan stint now resolved

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao is relieved that the issue over Kiefer Ravena's stint in the Japanese league is has been resolved and NLEX can now focus on the job at hand in the Philippine Cup.

Ravena has been cleared to play for the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B. League after the NLEX Road Warriors' Philippine Cup campaign.

“Medyo nag-ease siguro ‘yung uncertainties,” said Guiao following Sunday’s 108-94 win over Terrafirma. “Nag-ease na ‘yung tension. Personally, I’m a little bit more relaxed because sometimes nag-iisip ka rin kung ano ‘yung future.”

Guiao reiterated that the Ravena controversy where he signed with the Lakestars while he was under contract didn’t serve as a distraction since the NLEX guard showed professionalism throughout.

“But I already said na even before that, the team itself was not distracted. Parang pareho lang naman. Ang sinasabi ko is just my personal belief na I’m relieved na na-settle na ‘yun. But as I said previously to that, the issue didn’t have any effect on the team,” said Guiao.

Ravena will finish NLEX’s campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup before he leaves for Japan. Shiga will open the season on Oct. 2 against San-En NeoPhoenix.

Guiao said that from a coaching standpoint, he is focused on the present and not thinking about the future of NLEX without Ravena.

“Ayoko munang isipin ‘yun. I think we have to just savor and enjoy Kiefer’s presence while he is here and then saka na namin isipin ‘yun kung ano ang puwedeng gawin when he leaves for Japan.”

“I was hoping talaga na mag-stay pa siya. Alam naman natin na very rare opportunity ‘yun. We understand that. But as of now, we don’t want to think about life without Kiefer. We just want to enjoy his company. We understand that. But as of now, we don’t want to think about life without Kiefer,” Guiao said.

