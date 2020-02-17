Guiao has no desire to trade Poy Erram, but admits decision 'not at my level'

IF NLEX coach Yeng Guiao is to be asked, he would prefer that the Road Warriors not trade Poy Erram.

The usually straight-shooting Guiao was ambiguous when asked about rumors that the NLEX big man is headed to sister team TNT KaTropa in a trade, saying that such decision is no longer at his level.

Guiao made it clear that he is not favor of such deal.

“Wala ako masabi diyan kasi ako, ayoko i-trade si Poy, as of now. Wala pa akong masabi. I think, it’s not at my level so I cannot comment on it,” said Guiao after Monday’s tune-up game against San Miguel at The Upper Deck.

The 6-7 Erram posted averages of 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks for the Road Warriors in 2019, his full year with the team after he was moved from Blackwater to NLEX in the previous offseason.

Erram’s stint with NLEX, particularly Guiao, however, was not always smooth sailing.

In one game during the 2019 season, Guiao was caught in a viral video lambasting Erram and Kenneth Ighalo during a timeout, urging Erram to work on his body and get stronger.

Erram took the tongue-lashing in a positive manner.

But Guiao knows Erram is a gem to NLEX, admitting that he faces a dilemma about the rumored trade since there are only a few good big men in the PBA.

“There are very few quality big man in the league and Poy is one of them. So I’m still in a quandary. I’m still not sure what the situation is or will be,” said Guiao.

Despite the rumors swirling around his top center, Guiao said Erram is being treated by the team as if he is staying.

Erram played in NLEX’s win over San Miguel in the tune-up game where he scored four points, and has been diligently practicing with the Road Warriors.

“Unless it happens, we treat him like before. He is part of our team, he is part of the family of NLEX, and we will see what happens,” Guiao added.