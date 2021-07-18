NLEX deals Ginebra a deflating loss in its season debut

NLEX beat an off-form defending champion Barangay Ginebra, 94-75, on Sunday for its first victory in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Kevin Alas and Kiefer Ravena combined forces as the Road Warriors improved to 1-1, bouncing back from an opening day one-point loss to Rain or Shine on Friday.

The Road Warriors started the game strong then pulled away for good after outscoring the Gin Kings, 31-20, in the third quarter in a crucial win against the top favorite.

