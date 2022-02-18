NLEX snaps three-game slump, extends Blackwater winless spell to 26

NLEX finally snapped a three-game skid, trouncing Blackwater, 117-97, on Friday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

KJ McDaniels tallied 24 points and 11 rebounds and got ample support as the Road Warriors returned to their winning ways to improve to a 5-3 win-loss record.

Jericho Cruz led the attack of the locals with 22 points in a game where NLEX opened an early 26-point lead, the largest of the contest, and cruised to the finish line.

Blackwater remained winless in six games in the season-ending conference, extending its league-record losing skid to 26 games dating back to 2020.

Incidentally, Blackwater’s last win came against NLEX during the Clark bubble - a detail Road Warriors coach Yeng Guiao said he was unaware of.

Due for a win

What Guiao knew was "that Blackwater was due for a win at some point. Siyempre ayaw namin na kami pa ‘yung mabiktima nila."

That was in our minds,” he said.

NLEX took command, 34-14, at the end of the first and was never seriously threatened in the game. The Road Warriors even jumped to an 86-60 lead in the third.

Kris Rosales also provided support with a career-high 18 points while Kevin Alas added 15 points and six rebounds. Don Trollano contributed 11 points and six assists.

Shawn Glover scored a game-high 39 points and 15 rebounds, but Mike Ayonayon and Rey Suerte were the only other double-digit scorers for the Bossing with 11 apiece.

The scores:

NLEX 117 – McDaniels 24, Cruz 22, Rosales 18, Alas 15, Trollano 11, Murrell 7, Quinahan 6, Nieto 4, Galanza 3, Soyud 2, Paniamogan 0, Varilla 0, Porter 0, Ighalo 0.

Blackwater 97 – Glover 39, Suerte 11, Ayonayon 11, Amer 8, McCarthy 7, Baloria 5, Escoto 4, Ebona 3, Desiderio 3, Washington 2, Ambolutdo 2, Melton 0, Chauca 0, Paras 0, Casio 0.

Quarters: 34-14; 58-41; 92-76; 117-97.

