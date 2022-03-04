NLEX sends off KJ McDaniels with a thrilling win over Ginebra

KJ MCDANIELS finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds in his farewell game as NLEX defeated Barangay Ginebra, 115-103, on Friday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

McDaniels led from the front, gifting his team the twice-to-beat quarterfinal incentive before he goes home to be with his girlfriend for the birth of their child.

NLEX finished the elimination round with an 8-3 win-loss record, enough for a Top Four spot - and a twice-to-beat edge - in a conference where they were lost Calvin Oftana and Tony Semerad to injuries and Jericho Cruz to free agency.

The Road Warriors, who also lost top star Kiefer Ravena to the Japan B.League this season,snapped Barangay Ginebra’s two-game winning streak, leaving the Gin Kings' playoff hopes on edge at 5-5.

McDaniels, who would've been a shoo-in for the Best Import award, capped off his campaign with NLEX in emphatic fashion, catching a lob pass by Kevin Alas for a two-handed dunk in the team's final play.

The outgoing NLEX import had 10 points in the third, enabling the Road Warriors to outscore the Gin Kings, 30-19, in the quarter to post an 83-77 lead.

A four-point play by JR Quinahan shifted the momentum to NLEX and grab a 95-86 lead in the fourth period.

Kevin Alas had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the solid local support for the Road Warriors, who also got 17 points for Kris Rosales.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said they will definitely be missing McDaniels.

“I don’t know how to say it but if there is anything that can convince KJ to stay, we would do it. But his family is really first priority,” said Guiao.

“We will be missing a lot. We don’t know how we will play without him,” said Guiao.

Justin Chua had a solid outing in his first game as an NLEX player, tallying 15 points including three three-pointers.

Justin Brownlee had 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in a losing effort despite a 30-15 lead in the first period, the biggest gap for both squads in the contest.

The scores:

NLEX 115 – McDaniels 26, Alas 18, Rosales 17, Chua 15, Trollano 14, Quinahan 10, Nieto 5, Murrell 4, Paniamogan 3, Ighalo 3, Soyud 0.

Barangay Ginebra 103 – Brownlee 36, Standhardinger 16, J. Aguilar 15, Thompson 14, Tenorio 9, Chan 7, Tolentino 2, Pinto 2, Onwubere 2, R. Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 21-33; 53-58; 83-77; 115-103.

