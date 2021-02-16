NLEX, Alaska, RoS stand to benefit the most from draft, says Cone

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone said the coming PBA draft will improve the quality of the teams which were in the middle of the pack during previous seasons.

Cone spoke highly about a draft class that is being advertised as one of the best ever in history, saying that it will improve the competitiveness of the teams that have been in search of titles for so long but couldn’t get over the hump.

“I think the draft will really strongly impact the PBA,” said Cone on The Game. “I think it’s going to really impact the middle teams, teams that are going to get that draft picks from three to seven or eight. Those guys will really impact the PBA and really raise the level of those teams which will make them tougher.”

“I’m taking about NLEX, Alaska, and Rain or Shine. Those teams will really jump up in terms of level of talent,” Cone added.

A total of 97 players applied for this year’s draft which is stacked with talent coming from the collegiate and amateur ranks who decided to move up amid a lull in action of non-professional leagues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NLEX will be picking twice in the first round at No. 3 and 4, with Rain or Shine selecting next at No. 5 and Alaska at No. 7 overall.

The Elastopainters and the Aces also have two picks apiece in the second round.

Cone noted traditional powerhouse teams like Ginebra will have limited options in the March 14 rookie draft, the reason these teams have settled for free agents to improve the composition of the squad.

The Gin Kings will pick last in each of the first and second round while TNT and San Miguel do not have picks in the first two rounds.

“I think they [middle teams] will be big forces in this upcoming conference,” said Cone.