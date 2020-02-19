Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Feb 19
    PBA

    Soyud shines as NLEX coasts past Alaska to move on cusp of pocket tourney sweep

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Kiefer Ravena and Rodney Brondial battle for the loose ball.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    NLEX soared to its second win in the Phoenix Super Basketball Tourney, defeating Alaska, 104-89, on Wednesday at The Upper Deck.

    Raul Soyud had a big outing, scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds as the Road Warriors upped their record to 2-0 in the penultimate game of the pocket tournament.

    NLEX can sweep the mini-tournament against Phoenix Pulse on Friday.

    Kevin Alas added 18 points, while Bong Galanza finished with 11 points for NLEX.

    “These games are really a way to measure your progress in practice,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. “We won two games. That’s a good sign. We’ve been doing well in our preparations.”

    “But it doesn’t guarantee that you are going to play well in the conference. It’s one of the indications but it’s not the only indication. But we are still happy with the way we are playing,” he added.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Poy Erram was present in the game, but didn’t saw action even with his impending move to TNT.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Vic Manuel tallied 28 points, and Mike DiGregorio added 15 points for the Aces, who are now at 1-1 in the pocket tournament.

    The scores:

    NLEX 104 – Soyud 22, Alas 18, Galanza 11, McAloney 10, Miranda 8, Paniamogan 8, Porter 5, Ighalo 5, Varilla 4, Ravena 4, Paredes 4, Soberano 3.

    Alaska 89 – Manuel 28, DiGregorio 15, Tratter 11, Casio 6, Brondial 6, Marcelino 5, Herndon 4, Ebona 4, Ayaay 4, Racal 3, Ahanmisi 1, Galliguez 0.

    Quarters: 22-12; 49-35; 76-64; 104-89.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Kiefer Ravena and Rodney Brondial battle for the loose ball.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again