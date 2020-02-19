Soyud shines as NLEX coasts past Alaska to move on cusp of pocket tourney sweep

NLEX soared to its second win in the Phoenix Super Basketball Tourney, defeating Alaska, 104-89, on Wednesday at The Upper Deck.

Raul Soyud had a big outing, scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds as the Road Warriors upped their record to 2-0 in the penultimate game of the pocket tournament.

NLEX can sweep the mini-tournament against Phoenix Pulse on Friday.

Kevin Alas added 18 points, while Bong Galanza finished with 11 points for NLEX.

“These games are really a way to measure your progress in practice,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. “We won two games. That’s a good sign. We’ve been doing well in our preparations.”

“But it doesn’t guarantee that you are going to play well in the conference. It’s one of the indications but it’s not the only indication. But we are still happy with the way we are playing,” he added.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Poy Erram was present in the game, but didn’t saw action even with his impending move to TNT.

Vic Manuel tallied 28 points, and Mike DiGregorio added 15 points for the Aces, who are now at 1-1 in the pocket tournament.

The scores:

NLEX 104 – Soyud 22, Alas 18, Galanza 11, McAloney 10, Miranda 8, Paniamogan 8, Porter 5, Ighalo 5, Varilla 4, Ravena 4, Paredes 4, Soberano 3.

Alaska 89 – Manuel 28, DiGregorio 15, Tratter 11, Casio 6, Brondial 6, Marcelino 5, Herndon 4, Ebona 4, Ayaay 4, Racal 3, Ahanmisi 1, Galliguez 0.

Quarters: 22-12; 49-35; 76-64; 104-89.