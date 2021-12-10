NLEX, Alaska eye early Governors' Cup lead, face Northport, SMB

NLEX and Alaska switch opponents on Friday as they battle NorthPort and San Miguel respectively in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

PBA schedule December 10

The Road Warriors go up against the Batang Pier at 3 p.m., while the Aces play the Beermen at 6 p.m.

The four were the first teams that played during the opener on Wednesday, with NLEX and Alaska coming out victorious against their opponents who made a major trade during the offseason.

NLEX defeated San Miguel, 114-102, in Vic Manuel’s first game with the Beermen, while Alaska overcame the Arwind Santos-charged comeback bid before beating NorthPort, 87-85.

KJ McDaniels had 25 points for NLEX but head coach Yeng Guiao pointed out the support of the locals with Kevin Alas, Don Trollano, Jericho Cruz, Philip Paniamogan, and JR Quiñahan combining for 55 points.

Guiao hopes for consistent performance from the locals against NorthPort.

“That’s ideal for us,” Guiao said. “We want our scoring to spread out. We want the ball to move. We want everybody getting involved. That’s how we like it. We are very happy with the initial game and we hope we can bring this momentum in our next game.”

Alaska will be playing their second of a three-game set where the Aces will only have one day rest with the team also set to play Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.

Aces head coach Jeffrey Cariaso said his team was visibly rusty despite the victory which comes natural in playing the first game of the conference.

They now look forward to the match against San Miguel, which incidentally has a familiar face on the other side in Manuel, who played for Alaska just last year but has since been traded twice since he was shipped to Phoenix.

“We get the trifecta this week. We know that they are going to also big and motivated with their new acquisitions who coincidentally played for Alaska. I’m sure those guys will be excited. Our focus is with San Miguel,” said Cariaso.

Santos and Manuel, meanwhile, eye for victories for their new teams, with the two players emphasizing that they need to improve on their defense to win.

“Dapat kami ‘yung hinahabol, hindi ‘yung kami ang naghahabol. Kailangan mahanap namin ‘yung tamang proseso at ang dapat gawin para di kami umabot sa point na kami ang naghahabol,” said Santos.

