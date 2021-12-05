NLEX activates 48-year-old Asi Taulava for Governors' Cup

ASI Taulava will be back for NLEX this upcoming 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

The Road Warriors have included the Fil-Tongan center in their 15-man roster for the import-laden conference and are hoping to give the 48-year-old a fitting sendoff for his illustrious career.

"For his age, he’s in tip-top shape," said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao in a statement posted in the team's official website. "If he can hold his own for five, six minutes a game, that’s already a contribution."

This will be the 22nd season for Taulava, who was relegated to the reserve list in this past Philippine Cup.

Still, Guiao noted that the 2003 PBA MVP has been steadfast in keeping himself in tip-top shape, making him a dependable option down low for an NLEX side which will make its debut on Wednesday against San Miguel.

"We felt the need to have him there because we’re lacking in size. We have two of our players still on their way to recovery from separate injuries and we need that extra big body out there, especially against June Mar Fajardo on Wednesday," the coach noted.

NLEX is missing the services of two of its young big men, with Raul Soyud still recovering from an arthroscopic knee surgery and Kris Porter still on the road to recovery after his Achilles injury.

Curiously, Guiao has opted to activate Taulava instead Maurice Shaw, the 6-foot-8 Fil-Am center who the Road Warriors acquired from Blackwater in the three-team trade that also involved NLEX's sister team TNT.

Taulava has only won one title in his career, back in the 2003 All-Filipino Conference way back when he was still with Talk 'N Text. Now he hopes to add one more ring to his trophy case before he eventually hangs his sneakers for good.

Helping NLEX accomplish those goals would certainly be a sweet curtain call for the 6-foot-9 banger, who is part of the league's 40 Greatest Players list.

"If we do good this conference, I think it will serve as a fitting sendoff for Asi because he deserves such tribute," said Guiao.

