Newsome's fallaway jumper lifts Meralco past Magnolia in overtime

CHRIS Newsome buried the crucial shots in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble’s first overtime game, leading Meralco past Magnolia, 109-104, on Tuesday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Newsome scored 26 points in the thriller, none bigger than the fadeaway jumper he made with 10.2 seconds left that gave Meralco a 107-104 lead and atoned for his late miss in the final play of regulation.

The win also preserved the heroics of rookie Aaron Black and Trevis Jackson in the fourth quarter as the Bolts picked up a had-earned win – their second in four outings - against a Magnolia side that played without Ian Sangalang and Rome dela Rosa.

“We really had a good chance to win it in regulation,” said Meralco coach Norman Black. “We missed a foul shot and then we committed a foul that gave them two foul shots to tie the game.

"But I told the players during that next timeout in between the quarters that ‘Hey, we are in overtime. We still have a chance so let’s just go out there and win it.’”

Newsome was quick to atone after missing a potential game-winning field goal in the dying seconds of regulation.

With the Bolts down by one, Newsome buried a triple with 2:10 left in overtime before Cliff Hodge hit two free throws for a 104-100 lead. That proved enough for the Bolts to bounce back from a deflating loss to Barangay Ginebra last Sunday.

Black scored 16 points while Jackson added 11 points including back-to-back triples that helped the Bolts wipe out a five-point defict and take a 91-90 margin.

Jackson, however, missed a free throw, 94-92, and Nards Pinto gave up an ill-advised loose-ball foul on Paul Lee, who sank two free throws that tied the score with 13.3 seconds left.

The loss spoiled a superb effort of Lee, who hit 32 points on 6-of-10 shooting from threes as the Hotshots dropped to their second consecutive defeat to slip to 1-3.

The scores:

Meralco 109 – Newsome 23, Black 16, Hodge 12, Jackson 11, Quinto 8, Almazan 8, Maliksi 8, Jamito 8, Pinto 4, Amer 1, Caram 0.

Magnolia 104 – Lee 32, Barroca 17, Banchero 13, Corpuz 12, Melton 6, Reavis 4, Pascual 4, Dionisio 3, Calisaan 0.

Quarters: 19-25; 46-46; 67-73; 94-94; 109-104.