Newsome hopes Meralco can finally overcome tormentor Ginebra

MERALCO shoots to oust Barangay Ginebra and a sweep of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals on Friday as the league holds a rare playdate at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Ginebra vs Meralco Game 2 preview

The Bolts face the Gin Kings at 3 p.m. in Game Two of their best-of-three showdown.

Meralco goes for a semifinal berth after it defeated Ginebra, 93-82, on Sunday to set the stage for a close-out game on Friday. The Bolts are also eyeing their first-ever franchise series win over the Kings.

The Bolts are expecting a challenging Game Two with the Kings, their tormentors in the last Governors’ Cup finals on the ropes. History has also showed the ability of the Gins to come back from such deficits.

Meralco cager Chris Newsome is up for the challenge as he hopes to lead his team to the semifinals.

“Everybody knows the history of Meralco-Ginebra especially those who have been with Meralco for a long time. It’s definitely something that’s been in our head and something that we want to overcome,” said Newsome.

Continue reading below ↓

“I don’t think we are trying to avoid Ginebra at all. Whenever it comes to the playoff series, everyone here wants a challenge. Until we can overcome that challenge, it’s nice that we can keep battling it out. I look at this as another opportunity to overcome and climb that mountain,” said Newsome.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"To be a championship team, we have to beat the best," he added.

In the second game, Magnolia also goes for a sweep of NLEX in Game Two which will start at 6 p.m.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Hotshots are on an eight-game winning run after taking the series opener against the Road Warriors, 98-89.

NLEX is set to receive a lift with Kevin Alas and Kris Rosales expected to return after being in the league’s health protocols.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.