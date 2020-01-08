DESPITE Meralco dropping the opener of the PBA Governors Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra, Chris Newsome believes there’s a few positives the Bolts could take with them heading to Friday’s Game Two in Lucena City.

The Fil-Am guard pointed out the Kings could not match them in a running game that they were forced to deliberately slow the pace down to their favor entering the homestretch.

And yet despite that, the Bolts almost pulled it off, losing by just four, 91-87, on Tuesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Prior to that, the Bolts were in control for the most part, and led by as many as 10 points, 61-51 late in the third period before the Kings made their adjustment.

“I felt we can continue to wear them down, take their legs out, and see if we can beat them up and down the court and turn it into a trackfest because we know we’re in good shape,” said Newsome.

“If they want to try and run with us, they’re capable of doing that, then it’s great for them. But I definitely felt that slowing the pace down played into their favor especially when they have a lot of height on their side,” he added. “Definitely I feel like that’s one positive looking forward.”

Newsome also pointed out that the younger players have shaken off the opening jitters, including those in their first finals stint like rookie Bong Quinto and John Pinto.

“Another positive is we just got that first game out of the way and the jitters are out,” Newsome said.

“They got the jitters out and they understand now where we have to go next.”

The 25-year-old Newsome scored 24 points, including nine in the final quarter when he rallied back the Bolts and made a game out of it.

He also added eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Newsome also noted how the Bolts’ defense manage to hold the Kings to just 19 assists, a department where Ginebra thrives on.

He said if Meralco will continue doing so, Newsome still likes the Bolts’ chance of turning the series around.

“Hopefully we can keep that going to the next game,” said Newsome.