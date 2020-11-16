Newsome reveals what he and Ross talked about after SMB loss

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Just a casual talk between two warriors both wanting to win.

It was how Chris Newsome described his endgame conversation with Chris Ross shortly after Meralco slammed the semifinals door on deposed champion San Miguel Beer during their PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals series.

Before that, Newsome and Ross got entangled in a physical play during the lone do-or-die game on Sunday at the Angeles University Foundation gym which the Bolts won by a mile, 90-68.

The Meralco top gunner was later seen conversing with Ross at the scorer’s table shortly after the game, which took quite a while. The two hugged each out before parting ways.

“We were just talking about what it’s like to compete against each other,” said Newsome as he related what he and Ross talked about. "We are both very competitive players who want to win and give everything to our team.

“And we are very similar in that aspect of our game.”

Unfortunately, there could only be one winner. And in this case, it was Newsome and the Bolts advancing to the semis for the first time in an all-Filipino tournament, while sending Ross and the Beermen packing out of the bubble.

Newsome had nothing but respect to his fellow Fil-Am and the five-time defending champions.

“It was about playing the right way and at the end of the day, respecting the game as well as each other all while competing at a high level,” said the Meralco guard.

Ross didn’t let Newsome go away without wishing him good luck in the Bolts’ best-of-five series against top seed Barangay Ginebra.

“Yes,of course. He did,” said Newsome of Ross’ parting shot.

