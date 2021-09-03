Chris Newsome rues flopping aplenty in Meralco loss to TnT

CHRIS Newsome was certainly not happy with the way calls were made in Meralco’s loss to sister team TnT on Friday night in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The six-year guard took to Twitter shortly after the Bolts’ 91-76 setback at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym, pouring out his frustrations about how officials were quick to blow their whistle every time he had the ball in his hands.

'We too strong'

Newsome said the Tropang Giga obviously did a lot of flopping to get the calls from the referees.

“Everybody just wanna flop when I got the rock,” he tweeted. “Guess we too strong over here!”

In light of it, Newsome said players were denied to play honest defense during the game.

“Where the real D at?” he asked.

He later tweeted: "Always seen it as a complement to have the best defenders on me plus every zebra against me!"

A total of 28 fouls were called on TnT, while Meralco was whistled for 21.

The former Rookie of the Year ended up with only five points as he attempted just five times, while committing a total of five turnovers. He added two assists and a single rebound in 29 minutes of play.

The performance came just two days after Newsome scored the game-winner in the Bolts’ dramatic 95-94 come-from-behind win against Magnolia.

The loss pulled Meralco down to solo third place with a 5-2 record, while TnT kept its place on top with a 5-0 slate.

