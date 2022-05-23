Blackwater signs newly acquired Yousef Taha to one-year deal

BLACKWATER quickly signed veteran Yousef Taha just two days after acquiring the big man in a trade with Converge.

The 33-year-old Taha, acquired by the Bossing in exchange for Converge first-round pick Kurt Lojera, agreed to a one-year deal.

Taha was among the Alaska holdovers when Converge bought the franchise lock, stock, and barrel two months ago. He was never given a contract extension, although Converge still held his signing rights which the team traded to Blackwater.

Team manager Johnson Martinez and assistant Jacob Munez were present during the signing of the contract, which was also attended by Taha's representative Marvin Espiritu of EMBM (Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management).

The Bossing also signed another former Converge player in Rey Publico, who was let go and became an unrestricted free agent.

The 6-foot-4 forward out of Letran tried out and played for Blackwater during its tune-up against Phoenix at the Upper Deck gym last week, eventually getting the nod of Ariel Vanguardia and coaching staff that the Bossing gave him a one-year deal.

Meanwhile, Blackwater also agreed to terms with rookies Ato Ular and Mark Dyke, respectively.

Ular was given a two-year contract, while Dyke got a one-year deal.

Also a product of Letran, Ular was picked first in the second round at No. 13 overall by the Bossing, while Dyke, formerly of La Salle, was a first-round pick at No. 11.

Munez confirmed the signing of the four players.

