Newest PBA team Converge to use Fiber Xers as moniker

FIBER Xers will be the official moniker of Converge ICT, which formally launched the PBA ballclub on Tuesday at the Shangri-La Hotel Makati.

Converge ICT team owner Dennis Anthony Uy personally attended the elaborate launch of the club which was formally welcomed by no less than PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

Uy promised to bring a competitive team to the league, that will play their best each and every game.

“Ibubuhos namin ang aming puso sa aming laro,” said Uy during the official launch.

The team was presented to media and company officials with head coach Jeff Cariaso, assistant team manager Dickie Bachmann, and players Jeron Teng, Ben Adamos, Rey Publico, Jaycee Marcelino, Allyn Bulanadi, and Bryan Faundo also at hand.

Converge is set to make its debut in the PBA in the coming season after purchasing the Alaska franchise, which ended its stint in the league after 35 seasons.

The Fiber Xers look forward to building the team with team governor Chito Salud saying that they are excited with the coming draft.

Converge ICT has the No. 3, No. 4 and the No. 15 picks in the draft.

