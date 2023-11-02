Ateneo products Tiongson, Go hope La Salle-like Terrafirma jersey brings good luck

TERRAFIRMA is set to sport new jerseys for the coming PBA season, which the players hope could also be a good omen to the team as the Dyip vie for at least a playoff spot in the coming Commissioner’s Cup.

Dyip players react to new Terrafirma jersey

The Dyip will now don a different shade of green for their dark colored jersey with the word "Terrafirma" in front instead of the team’s logo that was prominent in past seasons.

The jerseys are said to be similar to the La Salle jerseys that the UAAP team wore during the early 2000s.

Juami Tiongson likes the jersey as the former Ateneo player was once a La Salle fan when he was young.

“Speechless ako nung nakita ko,” said Tiongson. “Growing up, ‘yung ina-idol ko talaga si Mike Cortez. Eto ‘yung jersey na tumatak sa isip ko.”

“I guess sana suwerte ito sa amin. Maging Mike Cortez sana ako,” said Tiongson.

Isaac Go, another former Ateneo player with Terrafirma, also approves the jersey made by their outfitter Antbox.

“Looks like La Salle,” said Go. “But of course, we are excited to have a new jersey every year. It does really reminisce the 2000 teams of La Salle. Hindi ako sanay nang naka-green.”

But of course, Go said the team wants to also make an impression on the court with their new-look squad that already has No. 1 draft pick Stephen Holt.

“It’s one thing to have putting on (a new jersey), it’s one thing now to get out on the court and play,” said Go.

