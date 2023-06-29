New team Wilcon Depot to build winning culture in PBA 3x3

WILCON Depot may be the new kid on the block in the coming Season 3 of PBA 3x3, but the team is ready to give the rest of the 10 competing teams a good run for their money.

Wilcon Depot set for PBA 3x3 debut

Coach Anton Altamirano says Wilcon may be a fresh name in the halfcourt league, but all five of its players are all veterans of the 3x3 circuit who are ready to compete and win.

The players are composed of team captain Yutien Andrada, big man Keith Datu, Ael Banal, Terrence Tumalip, and new recruit Louie Vigil.

Andrada, Datu, Banal, and Tumalip all played under Altamirano at Platinum Karaoke, which previously won two legs in the first two seasons of the PBA 3x3.

“It helps that you already have the chemistry, already with this group of guys. That’s an advantage,” said Altamirano. “But again, ganun din yung ibang teams. They already have the familiarity. It will help. Pero pagdating sa dulo, it all boils down on how we execute, how we defend, and how we make plays para manalo.”

The team was formally unveiled on Wednesday at Westin Manila as one of two guest teams seeing action when the 3x3 First Conference gets going on July 3 at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Joining Altamirano and the team was Wilcon Depot Inc Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rosemarie Bosch-Ong.

“Siyempre Wilcon di ba, W. Winner naman talaga ang Wilcon,” said Bosch-Ong.

“It’s very much aligned with the value of Wilcon which is excellence. And I believe in this team, I believe in coach Anton, and I believe they will give us the win and that they will bring home the bacon.”

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and 3x3 tournament director Joey Guanio were also present to welcome the new franchise.

“Masaya tayo kapag mayroong sumasaling teams, pero mas masaya dahil Wilcon Depot ang sumali,” said Marcial. “Wini-welcome ko sila s 3x3, pero wini-welcome ko din sila kapag gusto nilang sumali sa 5-on-5.”

Guanio said the team is committed to play as guest team from one conference, and will join Pioneer Katibays, and regulars TNT, Purefoods TJ Titans, Cavitex, Meralco, Barangay Ginebra, Terrafirma 3x3, NorthPort, San Miguel, and Blackwater Red President.