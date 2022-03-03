Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    NLEX bringing in Cameron Clark to replace KJ McDaniels

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Cameron Clark has played in the French, German and Turkish leagues.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    NLEX is wasting no time finding an immediate replacement for import KJ McDaniels.

    European league veteran Cameron Clark is set to reinforce the Road Warriors in the PBA Governors Cup playoffs once McDaniels goes back to the US to be with his family.

    Flight arrangement is being finalized for the arrival of the 30-year old Clark who is coming off a stint in Germany.

    KJ McDanielsKJ McDaniels is set to leave after helping the Road Warriors move into the top places ahead of the Governors Cup quarterfinals.

