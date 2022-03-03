NLEX bringing in Cameron Clark to replace KJ McDaniels

NLEX is wasting no time finding an immediate replacement for import KJ McDaniels.

European league veteran Cameron Clark is set to reinforce the Road Warriors in the PBA Governors Cup playoffs once McDaniels goes back to the US to be with his family.

Flight arrangement is being finalized for the arrival of the 30-year old Clark who is coming off a stint in Germany.

KJ McDaniels is set to leave after helping the Road Warriors move into the top places ahead of the Governors Cup quarterfinals.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.